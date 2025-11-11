Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Down 9.1% – What’s Next?

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.64 and last traded at $28.57. Approximately 22,562,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 36,002,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Compass Point started coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Applied Digital to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Applied Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.25 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 111.29%.The business’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Digital news, CFO Mohammad Saidal Lavanw Mohmand sold 37,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,367,734.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 121,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,786.23. This trade represents a 23.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chuck Hastings sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $856,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 426,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,619,993.24. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 823,035 shares of company stock worth $18,930,179. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLD. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 21,859,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,120,000 after acquiring an additional 592,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Digital by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,062 shares during the period. Situational Awareness LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,591,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 24,356.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,219,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,561,000 after buying an additional 5,198,223 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 24.0% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,661,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,799,000 after buying an additional 514,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

