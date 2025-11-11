MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Trading Up 1.7% – Should You Buy?

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.15 and last traded at GBX 9.15. Approximately 57,186 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 42,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.

MyHealthChecked Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.73.

MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MyHealthChecked had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.

MyHealthChecked Company Profile

MyHealthChecked PLC, based in Cardiff, is an AIM-quoted pioneering UK healthcare company focused on a range of at-home healthcare and wellness tests.

MyHealthChecked is the umbrella brand of a range of at-home rapid tests, as well as DNA, RNA and blood sample collection kits which have been created to support customers on their journeys to wellness.

