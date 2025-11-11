Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for HF Sinclair (DINO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE: DINO) in the last few weeks:

11/10/2025 – HF Sinclair was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/6/2025 – HF Sinclair had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – HF Sinclair had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2025 – HF Sinclair was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/25/2025 – HF Sinclair was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/17/2025 – HF Sinclair had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

10/17/2025 – HF Sinclair is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2025 – HF Sinclair was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating.

10/9/2025 – HF Sinclair had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

10/9/2025 – HF Sinclair had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $61.00 to $66.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – HF Sinclair had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – HF Sinclair had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – HF Sinclair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/2/2025 – HF Sinclair had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – HF Sinclair was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/1/2025 – HF Sinclair had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – HF Sinclair had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/18/2025 – HF Sinclair had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2025 – HF Sinclair had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

