Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 6.4% – What’s Next?

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.83 and last traded at $66.18. 1,328,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,989,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Baird R W downgraded Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Symbotic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $65.00 price objective on Symbotic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.61.

Symbotic Stock Down 6.4%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -945.29, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.10.

In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 11,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $963,326.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,467.21. This trade represents a 30.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Millennium Gst Non-Exempt Rbc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $10,219,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 343,494 shares of company stock worth $17,724,574 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,296,000. Amanah Holdings Trust purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter valued at $19,824,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter valued at $4,968,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Symbotic by 106.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 393,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 203,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Symbotic by 16.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,343,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 187,538 shares during the last quarter.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

