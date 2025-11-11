Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,139.22 and last traded at $1,136.44. Approximately 2,785,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 4,005,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,120.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group set a $1,500.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,515.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,340.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $481.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,181.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,199.94.

Netflix shares are going to split on Monday, November 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 30th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 14th.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The company had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.33, for a total transaction of $261,878.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,095.68, for a total value of $2,220,943.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,003,886.08. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 152,996 shares of company stock worth $175,427,521 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BG Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 234.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group raised its position in Netflix by 28.4% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Netflix by 42.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,059,000 after acquiring an additional 130,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 1,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

