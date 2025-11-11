Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $160.16 and last traded at $160.60. Approximately 11,220,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 20,776,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.89.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.18.

The firm has a market cap of $383.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.08 and its 200 day moving average is $135.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.3% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

