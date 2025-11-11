4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 594,375.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2%

NASDAQ FDMT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. 1,824,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,108. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $504.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDMT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,678 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $32,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,128. This trade represents a 42.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,128 shares of company stock valued at $92,100 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

