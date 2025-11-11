Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Up 4.5% – Should You Buy?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.49. 139,290,663 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 50,447,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Pfizer Stock Up 4.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.6% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 108.4% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

