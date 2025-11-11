Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.37. 56,295,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 43,731,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, October 13th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 35.09%.The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. Analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 61,085 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 26.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 5.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 400,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bitfarms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 184,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

