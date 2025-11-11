United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Up 2.1% – Still a Buy?

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.50 and last traded at $95.0120. 6,847,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 6,911,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average is $92.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.39%.

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

