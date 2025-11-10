Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 65.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 371,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.7% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $25,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,846 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,179,000 after buying an additional 7,451,401 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,884,000 after buying an additional 5,460,621 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,418,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,430,000 after buying an additional 517,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,203,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,121,000 after buying an additional 257,792 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $74.20 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17. The stock has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.