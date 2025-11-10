1,153 Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $159.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.90. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $166.92.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the sale, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,303.48. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,498 shares of company stock worth $8,875,663. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC set a $127.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

