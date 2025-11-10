Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Stock Position Lifted by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 573.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 4.4% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $66,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.66. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1888 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

