Midwest Trust Co Acquires Shares of 41,867 Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDOG. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Datadog by 887.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 679.1% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim set a $105.00 price target on Datadog in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.42.

Datadog Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $191.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.90, a PEG ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.21. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $194.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 8,333 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total value of $1,337,863.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,232.80. The trade was a 40.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $6,820,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $246,131.20. This represents a 96.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,477,313 shares of company stock valued at $203,047,262 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

