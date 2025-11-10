Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in Citigroup by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 649,807 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in Citigroup by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 257,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $100.74 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $105.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

