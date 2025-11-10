Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 2,032 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 112.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 53.8% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price target on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Danaher Stock Down 0.4%

DHR stock opened at $209.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.02 and a 200-day moving average of $200.40. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.23. The company has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

