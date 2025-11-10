Rathbones Group PLC Sells 13,489 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,489 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,841 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $177.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.65, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.73 and its 200 day moving average is $154.47. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.45.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

