Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $139.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.85 and a 52 week high of $145.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

