Midwest Trust Co Buys Shares of 49,126 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,856,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $259.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.25. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.55 and a 12-month high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

