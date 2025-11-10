Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $272.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $212.00 to $272.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $209.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Expedia Group Stock Up 17.5%

EXPE stock opened at $258.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $264.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.50 and its 200-day moving average is $192.58.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $663,977.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,479,743. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,971.68. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,764 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Expedia Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,790 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,546 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

