JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Raised to $67.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FROG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on JFrog from $57.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.69.

JFrog Stock Up 27.0%

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $44.21. JFrog has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $60.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.02.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.28 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 15.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $721,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,884,152 shares in the company, valued at $234,830,028.16. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $232,099.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 136,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,439,242.85. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,979,800. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,072,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,236 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth $6,561,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,482 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 14.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 605,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 77,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

