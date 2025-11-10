Derek Mapp Purchases 4,227 Shares of Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Mapp purchased 4,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 per share, for a total transaction of £5,452.83.

Eurocell Stock Performance

Shares of ECEL stock opened at GBX 129.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 144.13. The stock has a market cap of £130.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43. Eurocell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 120 and a 12 month high of GBX 191.

Get Eurocell alerts:

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX 6 earnings per share for the quarter. Eurocell had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eurocell plc will post 19.470852 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ECEL. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Eurocell from GBX 300 to GBX 270 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 225.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eurocell

Eurocell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.