Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Insider Acquires £2,285.88 in Stock

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) insider Will Truman bought 1,772 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 per share, for a total transaction of £2,285.88.

LON:ECEL opened at GBX 129.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 144.13. The stock has a market cap of £130.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.58. Eurocell plc has a one year low of GBX 120 and a one year high of GBX 191.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX 6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eurocell had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 3.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Eurocell plc will post 19.470852 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECEL shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Eurocell from GBX 300 to GBX 270 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Eurocell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 225.

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

