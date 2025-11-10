Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

FATE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wedbush raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $1.07 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $123.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.42.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,025.05% and a negative return on equity of 50.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 35,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 109,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 65.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 71,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

