Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Grid Transco by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in National Grid Transco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NGG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

National Grid Transco Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of National Grid Transco stock opened at $77.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.23. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $77.94.

National Grid Transco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $1.0657 dividend. This represents a yield of 274.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

About National Grid Transco

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

