Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,067 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 137.9% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 141,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $92.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average of $90.05. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $99.37.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.24%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

