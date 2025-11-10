Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 442.4% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,543,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.09 per share, with a total value of $1,048,424.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 268,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,709,226.33. This represents a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.6%

MRVL opened at $90.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The stock has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -699.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

