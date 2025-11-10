Aviva PLC Purchases 91,744 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Aviva PLC grew its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,744 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Kenvue worth $29,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 144,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22,248 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 21.6% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 186,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 33,177 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 47.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Drystone LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Drystone LLC now owns 158,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $16.90 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.55%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 110.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

About Kenvue



Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.



