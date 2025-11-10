Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 124.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,361 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Science Applications International worth $23,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 315.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $91.81 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $89.71 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.