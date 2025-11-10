Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 619.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,551 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Campbell’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,131,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 60.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 44.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 126,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Campbell’s by 66.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Campbell’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Campbell’s from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell’s currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. The Campbell’s Company has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.01.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.87%.The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. Analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.00%.

Campbell’s Company Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

