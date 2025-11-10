Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 248.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 37,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.90.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.5%

PFG stock opened at $82.86 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $90.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

