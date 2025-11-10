Aviva PLC Has $27.44 Million Stock Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,455,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,827 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.14% of Grab worth $27,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Grab by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in Grab by 63.6% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Grab in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $5.56 on Monday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Grab had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.81%.The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.44 million. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $7.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Grab from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.39.

Grab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

