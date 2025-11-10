Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $2.83 Million in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,701 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in GoDaddy by 13.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 8.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 406,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,909,750. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $472,990.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,613.93. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,798. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price objective on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE GDDY opened at $131.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.26. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.