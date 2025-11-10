Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Makes New $116,000 Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Muni Bond ETF $IBMT

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Separately, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $544,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

IBMT stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Trust – iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Muni Bond ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in municipal bonds issued by the state or local governments or agencies that are exempt from U.S.

