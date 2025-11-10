Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 109.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,986,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,857 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,633.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,730,000 after buying an additional 1,597,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,185,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,142,000 after buying an additional 1,337,093 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,051,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.73.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO stock opened at $54.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -118.96 and a beta of 0.99.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

