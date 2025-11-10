Aviva PLC Buys 168,397 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,397 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.38% of Tetra Tech worth $35,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 782,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after buying an additional 35,073 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 69.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of TTEK opened at $32.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,100. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

