First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in RH $RH

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 29.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RH by 130.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 105,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after acquiring an additional 59,941 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the second quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $472,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,576.08. This represents a 7.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $162.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.16. RH has a 12 month low of $123.03 and a 12 month high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.29). RH had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 113.58%. The business had revenue of $899.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $436.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.29.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

