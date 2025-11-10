Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 468,645 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $34,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 212,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 86,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 173,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $83.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.41. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $87.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. William Blair upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Daiwa America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.39.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

