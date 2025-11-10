Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of NU worth $33,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NU by 212.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in NU by 474.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NU during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NU from $15.60 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

NU stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

