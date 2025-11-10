Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Aviva PLC lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of DexCom worth $25,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after purchasing an additional 54,105 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in DexCom by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in DexCom by 163.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 43.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $55.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $93.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on DexCom from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $109.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $222,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,868.26. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,840. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 5,383 shares of company stock valued at $434,274 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

