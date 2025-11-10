Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 123,787 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,578 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 123,787 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $30,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,270,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,016 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,538,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 102.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.3% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $69.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.22. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $79.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average is $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

