Aviva PLC Purchases 5,740 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $28,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.39.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $300,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares in the company, valued at $358,795. This trade represents a 45.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total value of $1,068,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. This represents a 24.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,375 shares of company stock worth $10,661,109 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.3%

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $373.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.71. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $396.89.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

