Aviva PLC Has $26.59 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64,297 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.17% of Carlisle Companies worth $26,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 527.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $318.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $311.41 and a twelve month high of $472.66.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 39.10%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

