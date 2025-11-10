Aviva PLC Buys 19,636 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,636 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Ingersoll Rand worth $25,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Melius Research set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.64.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $77.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.06. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

