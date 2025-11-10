Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 46,516 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 1,102.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,516 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Alarm.com worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALRM. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 13,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $70.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.14 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Alarm.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

