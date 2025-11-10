Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Holdings in STERIS plc $STE

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 889.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in STERIS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in STERIS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total transaction of $38,449.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,096 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,034.72. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $798,564.96. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,762.04. This represents a 30.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $263.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.02. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $200.98 and a 1-year high of $265.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 36.21%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.