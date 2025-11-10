Arcosa, Inc. $ACA Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 793.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,576 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.08% of Arcosa worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,040,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,982,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,993,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 290,523 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,122,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,884,000 after purchasing an additional 105,473 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 193.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 69,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACA shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Arcosa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

NYSE ACA opened at $98.97 on Monday. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $68.11 and a one year high of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.93. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Arcosa had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.25%.The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.62%.

In other Arcosa news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $396,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,572.78. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

