Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Trims Stake in The Clorox Company $CLX

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,045 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Clorox by 69.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 567.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 239.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $125.69.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $107.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.72.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

