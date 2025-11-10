Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $22.97 Million Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,839 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Herc worth $22,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 71.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 22.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 5.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HRI. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Herc from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.20.

Herc Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:HRI opened at $136.93 on Monday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.18 and a 52 week high of $237.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a positive return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

