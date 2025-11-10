First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 103,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 47,445 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.73.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of DINO stock opened at $54.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.96 and a beta of 0.99.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

